Some residences have been evacuated and traffic is being diverted

Strathmore Rd. and Goldstream Ave. shutdown after emergency crews were called a little after 8pm

A water main break has flooded the section between Goldstream Ave. and Strathmore Rd in Langford.

Some residences have been evacuated after a hole surfaced on Strathmore Rd.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 8pm.

Traffic is being diverted off Goldstream Ave. between Jacklin Rd.and Peatt Rd.

BC transit are being brought in to provide shelter for anybody who was evacuated from their homes

