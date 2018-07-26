Creston Wave compete at a meet in Castlegar, BC

After an abrupt end to the Kimberley swim meet last weekend due to pool maintenance issues, no awards were given out because not all events were completed. As a result, the Wave was extra determined to place well and get on the podium this weekend in Castlegar.

They did just that, as 6 swimmers found themselves on the podium.

Lauren Short made two finals in the Division 1 girls category, and swam a great best time in the 50m Backstroke, breaking the minute-mark. Aleena Ziefflie made finals in all four of her races and swam a great 100m IM in a time of 2:20.73.

Alex Hopkins had a great meet, earning first place in each of his four division 1 events. He even took off 31 seconds in his 100m Freestyle. He earned the gold medal in his category.

Skylah Schiffke made finals in her 50m Backstroke and 100m Freestyle. She swam a best time of 59.36 in the backstroke.

With a strong showing in Division 2 boys, the Wave had Oliver Valdal, Ethan Pelly, and Callum Ziefflie all competing. Valdal made finals in two events and swam one best time. Pelly finished top 3 in all of his races, which included a second place 50m Freestyle in a time of 38.45. Pelly earned the bronze for division 2 boys. Ziefflie, who placed first in all his races, swam an impressive 1:36.30 in his 100m IM, and earned the gold medal.

Natasha Hopkins competed in Division 3, swimming three best times. She earned a first and three third places to earn the bronze medal in her category.

Connar Schofer also competed in division 3. He made finals in three of his events and swam a 4-second best time in his 50m Freestyle with a time of 42.77.

In Division 4, Anna Morris and Jake Wiens represented the Wave. After taking off lots of time in her 200 IM in Kimberley, Morris took another three seconds off for a time of 3:31.88. Wiens swam three best times as well and made finals in all four of his events. His great swims earned him a silver medal for division 4 boys.

Maryn Wiens was the Wave’s lone Division 5 swimmer. She made finals in three events and swam a great 100m Breaststroke to earn a best time of 1:41.71.

In Division 6, both Kailey Morris and Carter Pelly represented the Wave. Morris made two finals, placing top 5 in both, while Pelly made finals in all four of her events. Pelly won the 50m Freestyle in a time of 30.34.

Kylee Pemberton and coach Emily Simpson competed in division 7. Pemberton made three finals, while Simpson made 4. Both had a great 100m Breaststroke race. Pemberton finished third, while Simpson won and swam a Provincial qualifying time. Simpson also won silver in the category.

Coach Kieran Simpson, competing in Division 8, had his best finish in the 200m IM, in which he placed second. He also made finals in the breaststroke.

Overall, the team finished 6th in team points. The Wave hopes to finish even higher at their next meet.

There is only one more regular season meet in Colville, WA, before the Regional championships in Trail, BC. Colville is July 28th and 29th, while Regionals is August 4th and 5th.