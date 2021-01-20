Creston Valley Transit receives new fleet of buses

The 26-foot light-duty ARBOC Spirit of Freedom buses can carry up to 21 passengers and provide flexibility for up to two mobility aids.

The Creston Valley Transit System has replaced its entire fleet of diesel-powered busses with four light-duty, gasoline-driven buses.

According to BC Transit, the new 26-foot light-duty ARBOC Spirit of Freedom buses can carry up to 21 passengers and provide flexibility for up to two mobility aids.

“Each new bus is equipped with a white LED destination sign, modern vinyl seating, quiet gasoline engine, increased interior lighting, and a rear route number,” said BC Transit. “These features will improve the safety, cleanliness and customer experience for conventional and paratransit service.”

The buses also come equipped with a temporary vinyl panel designed to protect the health of drivers and passengers from the threat of COVID-19.

