Creston Valley Transit receives new fleet of buses

The Creston Valley Transit System has replaced its entire fleet of diesel-powered busses with four light-duty, gasoline-driven buses.
According to BC Transit, the new 26-foot light-duty ARBOC Spirit of Freedom buses can carry up to 21 passengers and provide flexibility for up to two mobility aids.
“Each new bus is equipped with a white LED destination sign, modern vinyl seating, quiet gasoline engine, increased interior lighting, and a rear route number,” said BC Transit. “These features will improve the safety, cleanliness and customer experience for conventional and paratransit service.”
The buses also come equipped with a temporary vinyl panel designed to protect the health of drivers and passengers from the threat of COVID-19.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:<a href="mailto:aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
” target=”_blank”> aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
@aaron_hemensaaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.