Creston Valley Transit offers curb-to-curb service

On-request service can be arranged by reserving a time-slot 24 hours in advance

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) announced on Sept. 14 that BC Transit is offering curb-to-curb service throughout the Creston Valley Transit System.

On-request service can be arranged by reserving a time-slot 24 hours in advance for the following pick-up times:

Mondays from 8:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and 3:10 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and 3:10 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Passengers can book a pick-up and return trip by calling 250-428-7750 during office hours, or leave a message after hours.

The Creston Valley Transit System has three routes : town shuttle/Erickson, Wynndel and Creston-Cranbrook connector.

Cre Map Region by Aaron Hemens on Scribd

Regularly scheduled service for the town shuttle route is Wednesday only, while the Wynndel route operates on Tuesday and Friday. The bus to Cranbrook occurs on the morning of Tuesday and Thursday only.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:<a href="mailto:aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

” target=”_blank”> aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemensaaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston Valley Advance