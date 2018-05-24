Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake Route tourism campaign kicks off

The Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake Route, a year-long tourism campaign showcasing businesses, organizations, and attractions from Yahk to Riondel, is set to launch this June. To mark the beginning of the campaign, the Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake Tourism Advisory Committee (CVKL TAC) will be kicking things off with a Launch Party on Tuesday, May 29th, 5:00 PM at Casey’s Community House.

The launch will provide an opportunity for campaign participants and community members to get the first peek at the campaign website, print guide, and social media pages, which will promote the area through four self-guided tours: Arts & Culture, Local Food & Wine, Nature & Recreation, and Health & Wellness.

The launch party will be a great opportunity for the Creston Valley business community to mix and mingle. “We are really seeing a growing number of visitors interested in exploring our communities, whether it’s our local hiking and biking trails, artisan studios, farmers markets, or wineries.” Says project coordinator Jesse Willicome. “This campaign reaches people while they’re at home researching a trip or on the road looking for the next stop, showing off all we have to offer and inspiring them to put us on their 2018 travel bucket list. After a lot of hard work by a lot of people, we’re excited to launch this campaign and celebrate.”