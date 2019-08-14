The Young Agrarians, a grassroots network for new and young ecological farmers, will be hosting a Creston Valley Farm tour Sunday, Aug. 18 in Creston.

A diverse array of food growers, rural farmers, market gardeners, seed savers, food activists, beekeepers, and community gardeners, will be in Creston and Erickson for a multi-farm tour to learn about four unique farms in the Creston Valley.

Schedule of events

• 2-3:00 p.m. – Wloka Farms Fruit Stand (3524Highway 3, Erickson)

• 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Yaqan Nukiy Farms (west side of the Highway 21 in between 40th Street and Simon Road.)

• 5-5:30 p.m. – Morris Flowers Greenhouse (1403 Erickson Rd)

• 5:30 – 6:00 pm – Root and Vine Acres talk & the Peppered Pig food truck (1403 Erickson Rd)

• 6- 8 p.m. – Potluck & live music (stay at 1403 Erickson Rd)

The tour will end with a potluck and live music at Morris Flowers Greenhouse. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to share for the evening potluck social.

Sturdy shoes, sun or rain protection and warm layers for the evening are recommended.

For more information on the Young Agrarians visit www.youngagrarians.org.

