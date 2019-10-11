Creston town council approves signage variance for restaurant

A development variance permit request by Memories of Indian Cusine Ltd. was approved at the Oct. 8 regular town council meeting.

No objections were raised after a mail-out to neighbouring properties or from the gallery. Lalit Kumar Saini, the registered owner, requested a variance from four signs per business to five signs, including the installation of two LED-backlit signs on the upper part of the front of the building.

Council briefs

• The public hearing for the proposed zoning amendment bylaw No. 1885 and the proposed Official Community Plan amendment bylaw No. 1886 made by Rolly De Roover for 616 16th Ave. S. was recessed until council received additional information on plans for the site.

The zoning amendment bylaw would change the zoning of 616 16th Ave. S. from single-family residential to multi-family residential use. If adopted, the Official Community Plan amendment bylaw would add the property to the development permit as a multi-family residential, allowing for additional housing options close to the downtown core.

• Council approved the proclamation of Creston Lions Club Day on Oct. 24.

• Council approved a $400 grant from the mayor’s discretionary fund to send one youth from Prince Charles Secondary School to the legislative chambers of the B.C. parliament buildings in Victoria for the British Columbia Youth Parliament annual session from Dec. 27-31.

• Council approved the third reading of a development permit for property located at 806 Canyon St. to allow for the development of a restaurant and hostel.

• Council approved parking lot bylaw no. 1895. The public safety and compliance officer is empowered to cause any vehicle to be impounded and towed away which they have deemed to have been parked contrary to the bylaw. The owner of the vehicle will be responsible for any towing, storage, or other charges associated with this action at 117 11th Ave. N., and in the town parking lots at 1102 Cook St. and 1103 Cook St..

• Council approved fees and charges amendment bylaw No. 1896, making select spaces in parking lots available for rent. Parking spaces 57-62 at 1102 Cook St., parking spaces 1-10 at 117 11th Ave. N. can be rented for $30/month or $300/year (if paid in advance).

• Council approved bylaw notice enforcement amendment bylaw No. 1897. Additional penalties were amended to reflect the approved parking bylaw No. 1895. Penalty fees are $25, with an early payment penalty of $15, and a late payment penalty of $35.

• Council approved permissive tax exemption bylaw No. 1898. The following properties will be 70% exempt from property taxation for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022:

• Creston Trinity Housing Society

• Creston Valley Community Housing Society

The following properties will be 95 per cent exempt from property taxation for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022:

• Creston Valley Seniors Association

• Valley Community Services Society

• Creston Valley Gleaners Society

• Creston Branch of the Kootenay Society for the Handicapped / Cresteramics

• Kootenay Employment Services Society

• Creston and District Chamber of Commerce

• Creston Valley (Pacific No. 29) Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion

• Creston Place Holdings Ltd. / Creston Judo Club

• Kootenai Community Centre Society

• Vigna Holdings Ltd. / Creston Valley Gymnastics Club

• Creston and District Historical and Museum Society

The following properties, surrounding buildings or halls associated with the structure for public worship, will be 95 per cent exempt from taxation for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, as follows:

• Seventh-Day Adventist Church

• The British Columbia Corporation of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church

• The Synod of the Diocese of Kootenay / Anglican Church

• Trustees of the Congregation of Creston Trinity United Church

• Trustees of St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church, Creston

• Creston New Life Christian Church

• The Roman Catholic Bishop of Nelson

• Grace Christian Fellowship Society of Creston

• Creston Baptist Church of Creston, British Columbia

• Trustees of the Riverside Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses

• Church of God in Christ

Exempt from property taxation for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 are:

• Canadian Pacific Railway Co.

• Town of Creston

