Creston students share the story of Orange Shirt Day

Students at Adam Robertson Elementary School came together on Sept. 30 to share the story of Orange Shirt Day: Every Child Matters.

Adam Robertson students created school displays using a template of the orange shirt adding messages of kindness, that all children matter. (Photo submitted)

Students and staff wore orange shirts with the slogan “Every Child Matters,” recognizing the survivors of residential school.

“It’s really powerful when students can put words and meaning to understanding this part of our history,” said Joanne Beddoes principal of Adam Robertson Elementary School.

Mr. Blick’s Grade 4/5 class presented the story of Orange Shirt Day, as told by Phyllis Webstad at an assembly.

“Students participated in sharing the message that every child matters and created school displays using a template of the orange shirt adding messages of kindness, that all children matter and the only thing sorted by colour is laundry,” said Beddoes.

The Orange Shirt Day: Every Child Matters initiative is the legacy of the St. Joseph Mission Residential School (1891-1981) Commemoration Project and Reunion events that took place in Williams Lake, BC, Canada, in May 2013.

Phyllis Webstad, a spokesperson for the reunion group, recounted her first day at residential school when her shiny new orange shirt, bought by her grandmother, was taken from her as a six-year-old girl.

Orange Shirt Day continues to open doors to conversations on all aspects of residential schools.

