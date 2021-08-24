Creston set to host the 17th annual Blue Heron Half Marathon

The 17th annual Blue Heron Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Fun Run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19. (Pixabay)

This fall, runners will be hitting the trail for the 17th annual Blue Heron Half Marathon in the Creston Valley.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19 with a 9 a.m. start at the Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre. Participants can choose to complete a half marathon, 10 K, or 5K fun run. Walkers are also welcome.

The scenic route will follow rolling hills through treed areas on a paved road adjacent to the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area and. Runners will enjoy views of the wetlands where bald eagles, deer, and other wildlife are often seen.

“All funds that are raised through your participation in this race go to support international projects in Santa Barbara, Honduras,” said Gwen Telling, a Creston Rotary Club member who organizes the half marathon along with Richard Kasperski.

“It’s one of the most pleasant places to run… in the countryside with nature and wildlife. It will be the ideal temperature in the fall.”

For over 20 years, Rotary International has shared a relationship with the people of Honduras. The country is hit hard by poverty and devastation from hurricanes.

The last two Rotary projects involved providing new infrastructure to improve access to fresh water for the local people.

Until Sept. 5, registration costs $65 for the half marathon and $35 for the 10K or 5K. For youth under the age of 18, prices are discounted. Registration includes a t-shirt.

There will be no registration available on race day this year. Sign up now at crestonmarathon.ca before prices increase on Sept. 17.

