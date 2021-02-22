Creston RCMP report: 65 calls for assistance from Feb. 15 to 22

On Feb. 17, police attended to a report of shots being fired at a house in Creston from a truck.

Creston RCMP said that they received 65 calls for assistance from Feb. 15 to 22.

Feb.15

Called regarding a person possibly breaching COVID-19 restrictions by having people in a hotel room.

Report of a disturbance in which an altercation between two drivers was taking place.

Report of harassment over COVID-19 restriction complaints.

Feb. 16

Attended to a domestic assault complaint in which neither party would cooperate with the police.

A report of a theft from a Creston business turned out to be a misunderstanding after the item was taken for maintenance.

Report of harassment over text.

Attended to a complaint from CP Rail that a vehicle was being towed dangerously close to the tracks when a train passed.

Feb. 17

Attended to a report of shots being fired at a house in Creston from a truck. Information received provided a description of the vehicle and the driver which led police to locate the shooting suspect. Police arrested the suspect a short time later, and he was held in custody pending a justice hearing. No one was injured in the shooting.

Report of a domestic disturbance involving alcohol consumption.

Report of a loud disturbance in Canyon.

Feb. 18

A breach of a no-contact order resulted in the suspect being held for a bail hearing by a justice.

A minor vehicle collision on Canyon Street resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 24 hours and having his vehicle impounded.

Report of a tenant uttering threats to a landlord over insurance.

Feb. 19

Police were called to the Creston hospital to seize illicit narcotics found.

Report of a person uttering racial slurs in public.

Opened an investigation into possession of child pornography.

Report of threats being uttered stemming from a previous altercation.

Attended to a complaint of a dog falling into the Goat River.

Feb. 20

A complainant advising that a tenant had damaged rental property was advised that it was a civil matter.

Attended to another landlord-tenant dispute over the removal of property in an attempt to keep the peace.

Report of a person stealing bottles from a yard.

Feb. 21

Police attended to a complaint of an intoxicated person refusing to leave a residence in Lister. The intoxicated person was held in police cells until sober.

Report of a child yelling and having a tantrum in Riondel.

— Information courtesy of Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

