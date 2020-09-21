Creston RCMP detachment. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

Creston RCMP report: 62 calls for assistance from Sept. 14 to 21

On Sept. 18, police attended to a report of a male causing a disturbance at a Creston business after he was denied use of the washroom facilities

  • Sep. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Creston police said that they received 62 calls for assistance from Sept. 14 to 21.

Sept. 14

  • A vehicle stop on Highway 3 near West Creston for speeding resulted in the unlicensed driver being fined and having his vehicle impounded.
  • Report of a purse being stolen from an unlocked residence in Creston.
  • A male causing a disturbance by yelling in a Creston park was arrested and lodged in police cells for being drunk in public.

Sept. 15

  • Report of a male yelling obscenities outside a business in Creston.
  • Report of a theft of gas from a Creston gas station.
  • Police attended to a report of a male running into traffic and yelling at drivers on Canyon Street.

Sept. 16

  • A disturbance outside a residence in Creston resulted in one male being arrested and charged with uttering threats.

Sept. 17

  • A vehicle stop for erratic driving on Lower Wynndel Road resulted in the drinking driver being issued a three day license suspension and having her vehicle impounded.
  • Police attended to a report of an unwanted guest at a residence after a family dispute.
  • Police intervened in a disturbance at a Provincial Government office after a person was reported to be aggressive with staff.

Sept. 18

  • Police attended to a report of a male causing a disturbance at a Creston business after he was denied use of the washroom facilities.
  • Report of a break and enter to a residence stemming from a dispute over property.
  • Police attended to a report of a disturbance on Canyon Street in which two males were fighting.

Sept. 19

  • A vehicle stop for erratic driving in the early morning hours on Canyon Street resulted in the drinking driver having his license suspended for three days. A further check with ICBC resulted in the driver receiving a three month driving prohibition for administrative reasons.
  • Police attended to a male causing a disturbance outside a Creston business after being refused service due to his inability to provide identification.
  • Report of a dog biting a person after attending a property unintentionally in Erickson.
  • Police stopped a vehicle in Highway 3 for speeding. The driver was found to have been drinking and received a three day licence suspension due to the level of alcohol.

Sept. 20

  • Police attended to a report of a female causing problems and possibly starting a small campfire beside Highway 3 in Gray Creek. Police assisted the person in finding lodging for the night.
  • A report of a suspicious light on Mount Thompson turned out to be a camper.

-Information provided by Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:<a href="mailto:aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

” target=”_blank”> aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemensaaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston Valley Advance

Previous story
Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service
Next story
Victoria council pushes for December byelection

Just Posted

Most Read