Creston property tax increase in line with cost of living

Council and Town staff have worked to create a budget with a spending increase in line with the cost of living, and most property will see a boost of just over 2 per cent to the municipal portion of their property taxes.

In a regular Tuesday meeting devoted primarily to a review of the 2018-19 budget, the meeting finished in under an hour before Council moved into a closed session to discuss a property issue.

Steffan Klassen, Finance Director, said overall increases will be larger, as the Regional District of Central Kootenay budget looks like it will take an 8 per cent jump, primarily because of emergency and waste disposal operations and Creston & District Community Complex costs.

In other Town Council news:

• Council voted to receive a Creston RCMP Detachment report that was presented by Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie at last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

• Received for information was an invitation for Council to attend the 100th Anniversary of the Creston Valley Fall Fair in September.

• A recommendation from Casey’s Community House for a review of traffic flow for the alley north of 16th Avenue North was referred to Town Staff for a review and possible options.

• Staff were also directed to gather additional information following a request from Casey’s Community House to close 12th Avenue North between Canyon Street and the first alley on May 20.

• A three-year License of Occupation was approved for the Creston Valley Farmer’s Market to continue to use the current Northwest Boulevard/Cook Street location.

• Council received for information an invitation to attend a future open house at the Creston Valley Regional Airport Society.

• Council directed Councillor Adam Casemore to discuss the option of broadcasting the Community Fire Hall Advisory Select Committee meetings with said Committee, which could make recommendations to Town Council if it chooses.

• A request to change the route of the Blossom Festival Children’s Parade was tentatively approved. This year’s parade on May 21 would start at 16th Avenue on Cedar Street and move down Cedar Street to 11th Avenue, then to Birch Street and ending at Centennial Park, where the Children’s Picnic is held.

The proposed new route will be advertised, and each house on the route will be notified of the intent.