Creston police report: Aug. 17 to 24

Creston RCMP said that they received 109 calls for assistance from Aug. 17 to 24.
Aug. 17
• Assisted a victim of domestic violence and harassment obtain a protection order.
• Investigated three separate complaints of property damage.
• Report of an unwanted male at a Creston business harassing people by asking for narcotics.
• Report of fraudulent transactions on a person’s bank account.
• A report of people causing a disturbance in a Creston public place by loudly playing drums resulted in a liquor ticket for drinking beer in public.
Aug. 18
• Police received numerous complaints regarding a group of individuals drinking and harassing people publicly in Creston. Options are being considered for the repeat offenders.
• Began in an investigation into an assault complaint over stolen property.
• Received a number of parking complaints regarding parking on the Goat River Bridge on Highway 21.
• Intervened in a domestic situation regarding extramarital relations in order to avoid the situation escalating to violence.
Aug. 19
• A drinking driver in Erickson received a 90-day licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.
• Attended to a dispute involving a houseguest that overstayed his welcome.
• Report of a loose dog killing livestock.
Aug. 20
• Investigated a report of a forged cheque being passed.
• Report of a suspicious male following a female.
• Called to assist CBSA Kingsgate with an impaired driver. The drinking driver received a 90-day licence suspension and a 30-day impoundment of his vehicle.
Aug. 21
• Report of youths knocking on residence doors in Creston and running away.
• Attended to a report of a possible domestic assault.
• A report of a disturbance in public turned out to be harassment that escalated into a consensual fight.
Aug. 22
• A call to assist EHS with an unruly patient resulted in the intoxicated person being lodged in police cells until sober once medically cleared.
• Report of harassment over the telephone regarding unwanted business calls.
• Called to assist with a fraud regarding the sale of a dog.
• Report of a theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle parked on Highway 21.
• A report of a missing person turned out to be a late arrival.
Aug. 23
• Report of a suspicious male trying to “high five” some young people.
• Report of theft of a part of a parked vehicle.
• Attended to a domestic dispute involving property after a split.
• A report of a missing person turned out to be the missing avoiding the caller.
• Another report of a missing person turned out to be the missing being out of cell reception for a time.
-Information provided by Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP
