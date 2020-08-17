Creston police report: Aug. 10 to 17

An Aug. 12 report of a stolen motorcycle turned out to be false when it appeared that the complainant forgot he sold it

Creston RCMP said that they received 92 calls for assistance between Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.

Aug. 10

Intervened in a neighbour dispute over an unruly, unsupervised child.

Received numerous calls regarding two people causing disturbances around Creston.

Report of a person passed out on the roadway in Erickson. After being cleared by EHS, the man went on his way.

Report of a disturbance between a father and a son over who could use the pickup truck.

Aug. 11

Report of fraud over the phone in which the caller was able to get a victim to purchase gift cards.

Aug. 12

A report of people selling replica handguns turned out to be homemade toys.

Report of damage to boats due to improper mooring at Kootenay Bay.

A report of a stolen motorcycle turned out to be false when it appeared that the complainant forgot he sold it.

Attended to a neighbour dispute surrounding unsafe driving.

READ MORE: Creston police report: Aug. 3 to 10

Aug. 13

Report of suspicious people in Wynndel who attended a home mistakenly believing it was for sale.

Report of theft of tools from a shed in Wynndel.

Dealt with an aggressive panhandler in Creston. The panhandler left the area.

Investigated a report of threats being made after an altercation between two business partners.

Aug. 14

Assisted EHS with a suspected drug overdose.

Attended to a disturbance in Millennium Park.

Responded to a landlord-tenant dispute in which an argument got heated.

Police were called to a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 3A near Gray Creek. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect vehicle had been stolen from Edmonton, Alta. The vehicle and suspect were located at the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal. The suspect driver was arrested without incident, and faces numerous charges.

Aug. 15

Attended to a neighbour dispute involving drinking and possible drug use.

Investigated a report of an abandoned baby stroller. No one found to be missing or in danger.

Report of vandalism to a vehicle while parked on Highway 3A at Kootenay Lake.

Call from a hitchhiker that he had been abandoned on Highway 3A near Sanca. The caller requested a ride to his destination from police. Police did not oblige.

Attended to a disturbance on Northwest Boulevard between intoxicated family members yelling at each other. The parties were sent on their ways separately.

Aug. 16

Report of two intoxicated people causing a disturbance at a Creston business. The suspects left the area before police arrived.

Report of a disturbance at the Recreation Centre stemming from people yelling.

A report of a possible assault turned out to be two friends fooling around.

Attended to a disturbance at a Creston business in which a neighbour was continuously yelling at patrons.

Report of a suspect throwing rocks at vehicles on Canyon Street. Police located and arrested one intoxicated individual responsible. Charges are pending.

Responded to a report of a tractor-trailer unit on fire on the Kootenay Pass. Highway 3 was closed due to the fire until crews were able to get to the vehicle and remove the debris.

-Information provided by Sgt. Ryan Currie of the Creston RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:<a href="mailto:aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

” target=”_blank”> aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemensaaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston Valley Advance