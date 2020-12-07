Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Creston Police Report: 48 calls for assistance from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7

On Dec. 4, police attended to a 911 call of an attempted assault with a knife

Creston RCMP said that they received 48 calls for assistance from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7.

Nov. 30

  • Report of items stolen from a shed on a property in Kootenay Bay.
  • Began an investigation into an online fraud.
  • Report of a confrontation at a Creston business over mask use.

Dec. 1

  • Assisted EHS to gain entry to a residence for a medical emergency.
  • Request from Calgary Police Service to locate a wanted person.

Dec. 2

  • Report of an attempted fraud over the phone with a suspect posing as a bank employee requesting personal information.
  • Report of harassment between family members over a civil issue.

Dec. 3

  • Police were called regarding the theft of a van in Creston. After investigation, it was learned that there was no theft, but a dispute over ownership that appeared to be civil.
  • A call of an injured deer was referred to BC Conservation Officers.

Dec. 4

  • Report of an aggressive dog in Wynndel was referred to RDCK Bylaw Services.
  • During a driver sobriety check stop, one drinking driver had his licence suspended for three days and his vehicle impounded.
  • Police attended to a 911 call of an attempted assault with a knife. The suspect was taken into custody. No one was harmed during the incident. Alcohol appeared to be a factor. Charges are pending.

Dec. 5

  • Police were called in regards to a protest that was taking place on Canyon Street in Creston. Police attended and found that the gathering was not contravening any legislation.
  • Report of a breach of a child protection order
  • Report of gunshots being heard in Lister.

Dec. 6

  • A vehicle stop for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 24 hours.
  • While conducting traffic enforcement, police found a driver to be prohibited from operating a vehicle. The driver was charged and the vehicle impounded.
  • A vehicle stop for erratic driving in Lister resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for three days.
  • Report of a missing person possibly residing in Creston. Police located the person and advised him to contact his family.

