Creston Police Report: 48 calls for assistance from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7

Creston RCMP said that they received 48 calls for assistance from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7.

Nov. 30

Report of items stolen from a shed on a property in Kootenay Bay.

Began an investigation into an online fraud.

Report of a confrontation at a Creston business over mask use.

Dec. 1

Assisted EHS to gain entry to a residence for a medical emergency.

Request from Calgary Police Service to locate a wanted person.

Dec. 2

Report of an attempted fraud over the phone with a suspect posing as a bank employee requesting personal information.

Report of harassment between family members over a civil issue.

Dec. 3

Police were called regarding the theft of a van in Creston. After investigation, it was learned that there was no theft, but a dispute over ownership that appeared to be civil.

A call of an injured deer was referred to BC Conservation Officers.

Dec. 4

Report of an aggressive dog in Wynndel was referred to RDCK Bylaw Services.

During a driver sobriety check stop, one drinking driver had his licence suspended for three days and his vehicle impounded.

Police attended to a 911 call of an attempted assault with a knife. The suspect was taken into custody. No one was harmed during the incident. Alcohol appeared to be a factor. Charges are pending.

Dec. 5

Police were called in regards to a protest that was taking place on Canyon Street in Creston. Police attended and found that the gathering was not contravening any legislation.

Report of a breach of a child protection order

Report of gunshots being heard in Lister.

Dec. 6

A vehicle stop for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 24 hours.

While conducting traffic enforcement, police found a driver to be prohibited from operating a vehicle. The driver was charged and the vehicle impounded.

A vehicle stop for erratic driving in Lister resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for three days.

Report of a missing person possibly residing in Creston. Police located the person and advised him to contact his family.

