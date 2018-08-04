Creston Lions Club President, Rod Giles, has a challenge for other Lions Clubs

The Easter Seals Drop Zone gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to challenge yourself and change lives.

Rod Giles, President of the Creston Lions Club, is sending a message to other Lions Clubs throughout the East and West Kootenay’s in hopes to help increase funding to Easter Seals BC/Yukon and make a difference in the lives of people living with disabilities.

“Easter Seals relies heavily on donations from everyone in the Lions Clubs to keep their programs and services running. Our challenge to each Lions Club is to send a representative to the Easter Seals Drop Zone event this September being held in Vancouver and Victoria,” says Giles. “I have registered myself to participate in the Victoria event and I would love to have a bunch of Kootenay Lions show up, have fun and make a difference.”

The Easter Seals Drop Zone is a fundraising adventure that encourages you to get out of your comfort zone and face your fears by rappelling from the top of a towering high-rise building. All funds raised go to support Easter Seals programs and services for people living with disabilities.

“It is my belief that our forefather Lions began an incredible society and made an incredible difference in the lives of so many when they created the BC Lions Society for Children with Disabilities,” explains Giles. “I believe the commitment to those with disabilities should be the same, if not greater today.”

Whether you’re male or female, able-bodied or have a disability, the Easter Seals Drop Zone gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to challenge yourself and change lives.

You can register or support Giles in his ‘DROP’ at www.dropzonebc.ca

Easter Seals BC/Yukon is a service of the BC Lions Society For Children With Disabilities.