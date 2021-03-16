Creston grain elevator restoration underway

The iconic elevators were purchased by Columbia Basin Trust in 2018

The restoration process of Creston’s red grain elevator has entered its early stages. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Last week, construction workers from Chandos Construction began to put together scaffolding at the base of the elevator.

The scaffolding will eventually wrap around the structure so that workers can focus on repairing the elevator’s exterior before moving towards repairing the interior.

Residents and passers-by can expect to see the red elevator with a new roof, fresh sidings and refurbished windows once construction is done, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

The focus of the restoration project is on preserving the red elevator, while the future of its white counterpart has not yet been decided.

In December 2020, the Trust launched a public survey to seek input from the community to help determine possible future uses of the structures and the site that they are situated on.

Trail Daily Times