Creston Gleaners Too closed until further notice, won’t return in September

The Creston Valley Gleaners Society has announced that their Gleaners Too building is closed until further notice and will not be open for the remainder of September.

According to Patti Gorgichuk, a member of the society’s board of directors, a meeting with the society’s volunteers and board of directors is scheduled to take place sometime in October, where they will vote on the viability of the building and its operations.

“The big issue is there’s a lack of volunteers,” said Gorgichuk.

There are approximately 90 volunteers with the society, but many are unable to contribute due to the threat of COVID-19.

“We need at least 40 volunteers for sure for Gleaners Too. Most are waiting to return when COVID is over,” said Gorgichuk.

Before the pandemic, Gleaners Too was open every Tuesday and Thursday, similar to their Gleaners counterpart. After the pandemic hit, they were forced to operate on Wednesdays only.

