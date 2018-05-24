Creston gets new sculptures

The Creston Valley Public Art Connection Society (CVPAC) is pleased to announce that all sculptures are in place for 2018 and ready to pique your imagination. 2018 has been a very successful year for CVPAC to date and the generosity of our partners means more sculptures for your enjoyment. CVPAC has 9 sculptures, including 4 new pieces, on display with 8 of them within a short walking tour of the Town centre.

Carried over from 2017 are “Awakening: Ensconced-Invoked-Enlightened”, “Shima”; and the one that started it all,”Bad Hair Day” acquired by the Town of Creston. “Lighthouse Firestorm” on display in 2017, was purchased by The Creston Hotel this spring. New to the street scene is “Ale-Lien”, a sculpture of repurposed industrial parts by local metal artist Richard Tetz of Arrow Creek. Across the street is “Rock Dragon” by Heather Wall of Powell River, BC – this sculpture finished second in the 2017 Castlegar SculptureWalk People’s Choice award. This sculpture is just sooooo cool. CVPAC is grateful to Sullivan Stone for providing the large boulders, and the Town of Creston for helping to install them, as the base to the sculpture.

At the Community Centre is the family favourite “Bear Circle” by Stewart Steinhauer. CVPAC has a lease to purchase agreement for this sculpture and is raising funds towards that goal. CVPAC is very pleased to have obtained a permanent home for the “Old Dog” by Nathan Scott of Victoria, BC through the generosity of The Creston Veterinary Hospital.

The large timbers for the Old Dog bench were donated by J.H. Huscroft Ltd. Sit and relax next to The Old Dog and give the ears a rub. Our final new sculpture, “Departures & Arrivals” by Rabi’a of Winlaw, BC, was purchased by Baillie Grohman Estate Winery and is located in the winery gardens, colourful art and wine are good companions.

Each and every sculpture is a unique creation utilizing various media to provide a lasting impression. CVPAC is part of the Creston Valley Kootenay Lake Tourism Campaign for 2018, and a map will be available by mid-June in the Visitors Centre showing locations and detailed information on all of the sculptures. For further information on CVPAC please visit www.cvpac.ca or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CVPAC/.