Creston gets electric distribution system upgrade

To make sure the Town of Creston continues to have a safe, reliable, electrical system FortisBC has a $3.2 million upgrade and maintenance project currently underway in Creston. The project is part of FortisBC’s rehabilitation program which targets a specific community each year.

An assessment of Creston’s distribution system was done last year to determine the maintenance and upgrade work required to meet FortisBC codes and high-reliability standards.

The comprehensive upgrade and maintenance project is currently taking place throughout the community combining several maintenance initiatives into one project. Work includes repairing or replacing approximately 230 pole structures, upgrading or repairing transformers and insulators on each of these structures, replacing 250 meters of wire along Hwy. 21 at Sutcliff Point, and rerouting a line from a field to Duck Lake Road.

Six crews from throughout FortisBC electric service area are in Creston for the duration of the project to work simultaneously at multiple locations and complete the work more efficiently and affordably with fewer disruptions to customers.

Customers may experience some traffic disruptions and short power outages. Find the most up-to-date information on power outages at outages.fortisbc.com/outages. For more information about this project, visit fortisbc.com/communityupgrades, call 1-866-436-7847, Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or email electricity.customerservice@fortisbc.com.

