Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 it reported.

  • Oct. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
October 1

  • 9:51 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) as dispatched to the area of 32nd Avenue South for medical aid. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) paramedics with patient care.
  • 9:50 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 East of Creston for a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a single vehicle with front end damage. There was no extrication required and no injuries.
  • CFR was dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue North and Hillside Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

October 2

  • 5:05 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Hillside Street and 10th Avenue North for a structure fire. Firefighters ensured all occupants were out of the house and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.

October 3

  • 12:15 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Hillside Street and 12th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.
  • CFR was dispatched to the area of Samuelson Road and 44th Street in Canyon Lister for a chimney fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire in the woodstove and checked the house with a thermal imaging camera for an extension. No damage was found outside the chimney pipe.

October 6

  • 10:52 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Devon Street and Northwest Boulevard for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

