Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from Aug. 5-12 as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue.

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from Aug. 5-12 as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue.

August 5

11:35 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 near Kitchener Road for a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident. Firefighters extricated one patient from a vehicle, and two other patients were out of the vehicle on arrival and in care with British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics and firefighters.

August 8

5:42 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and the Kootenay Pass to assist BC Wildfire with a fully involved vehicle fire that was spreading to the forest. Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished vehicle, and fires located in ditch and trees.

9:37 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway3 and Highway 3A intersection for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

August 9

5:09 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and Sunset Boulevard for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

1:45 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 10th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

3:40 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and East Arrow Creek Road for a motor vehicle incident. No entrapment or extrication was required, firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with medical care for multiple patients and packaging for transport to an ambulance.