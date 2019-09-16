Creston Fire Rescue respond to six calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from Sept.10-15 it reported.

September 10

  • 11:14 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue South and Dugan Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) paramedics with patient care and transport to an ambulance.

September 11

  • 7:31 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Cavell Street, and 10th Avenue North for a lift assist. Firefighters assisted a homeowner with helping a visitor back into his motorized scooter after they fell off onto the ground and were unable to do it on their own.
  • 3:13 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue North and Canyon Street for a medical call. BCAS paramedics updated firefighters responding that the patient had already been transported to the hospital. Crews were stood down and returned to station.

September 12

  • 1:07 p.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of Canyon Street and 16th Avenue South for a commercial fire alarm activation. Firefighters preparing to leave the station were updated from an officer on the scene that the alarm activation was a false alarm. Workers onsite doing renovations in the building tripped the fire detector. No response was required, and crews stood down.

September 14

  • 11:35 a.m. CFR was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue South and Ash Street for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

September 15

  • 4:18 p.m.CFR was dispatched to the area of Cavell Street and 9th Avenue North for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

