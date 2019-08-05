Creston Fire Rescue respond to 9 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 9 calls from July 29 - August 5 as reported by the Creston Fire Rescue.

July 29

4:56 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 11th Ave South and Railway Boulevard for a medical call. Firefighters provided medical care until British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics arrived.

July 31

3:21p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Highway 3A and Crusher Road for lines down call. The lines down were deemed to be not power lines and were confirmed to be telecommunication and cable. The lines posed no threat to the safety of public or roadway traffic.

August 1

9:01 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue, Canyon-Lister Fire Department and Wynndel-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 and Highway 3A for a wildland fire. The commanding officer was updated by firefighters searching the area for a fire that witnesses reported one had taken place in an outside ashtray. All other responding units were returned to their stations; no wildland fire was located. Firefighters made sure the fire was out and completely extinguished.

August 2

9:01 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and Church Road for a lift assist. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with lift and transporting the patient to the ambulance.

10:26 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 11th Avenue South and Railway Boulevard for a medical call. Firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with patient care.

6:32 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Birch Street and 25th Avenue South for a hazmat gas leak. Command officer investigated and requested assistance from Canyon-Lister Fire Department and Wynndel-Lister Fire Department to assist with scene safety and door to door notification in the immediate area. Firefighters were able to stop the leak caused by a faulty pressure relief valve.

August 3

7:30 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Birch Street and 20th Avenue South for a residential fire alarm activation. Firefighters arrived on the scene, and the alarm activation was confirmed to be a false alarm.

1:35 p.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to assist Canyon-Lister Fire Department in the area of Highway 21 and Mallory Road for a hazmat spill. Firefighters investigated and located the spilled materials and using spill absorbent were able to mitigate and clear from the roadway.

August 4

11:31 a.m. Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Cavell Street for a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident. No entrapment or extrication was required, firefighters assisted British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics with packaging patient and traffic control.

