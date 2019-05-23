Creston Fire Rescue respond to 11 calls from May 14-May 21

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 11 calls from May 14-May 21 as reported on the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page.

May 15

8:54 pm – Creston Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of 16th Ave and Canyon St for a 2 vehicle MVI. No extrication was required. Both vehicles sustained major damage and had to be towed. Firefighters did emergency traffic control until the vehicles were removed. BCAS and RCMP were also on scene.

May 16

5:42 am – Creston Fire Rescue responded to a call for medical aid. BCAS paramedics were on scene and looked after patient care.

6:53 am – Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 21st Ave N and Pine St. for a residential fire alarm. Fire dispatch was updated by the monitoring company that it was a false alarm and firefighters stood down.

1:37 pm – Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Canyon St and 11th Ave N for a natural gas leak. A gas meter in the alley was damaged. Firefighters evacuated the area and turned off the gas.

May 18

3:56 pm – Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to an area in Canyon Lister for an MVI. No extrication was required. BCAS paramedics looked after the patient and RCMP were on scene.

9:59 pm – Creston Fire Rescue and West Creston Hall were dispatched for a report of smoke. Firefighters investigated and nothing was found.

May 19

9:55 am – Creston Fire Rescue and CLFD were dispatched to the area of Jackson Rd and 32nd St for an MVI. There was one patient with serious injuries that required a slope rescue. Firefighters and paramedics packaged the patient, utilized a rope system to bring the patient up, and transferred to the ambulance. It was a team effort with firefighters, BCAS paramedics, and RCMP.

9:57 am – Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 20th Ave S and Elm St for a medical call. Firefighters provided patient care until BCAS paramedics arrived and helped with transferring the patient to the ambulance.

10:15 am – Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 10th Ave N and Canyon St for a medical call. Firefighters helped BCAS paramedics with patient care.

May 20

2:45 am – Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of Cavell and 9th Ave N for a medical call. Firefighters assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

May 21

9:06 am – Creston Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 18th Ave S and Elm St for a report of smoke. No smoke or fire were located. As a precaution residents were evacuated. BCAS, RCMP, Fortis Electrical and Gas were also on scene.