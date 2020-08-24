Creston Fire Rescue report: seven calls between Aug. 17 and 23

At 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 23, CFR was dispatched to the area of the Billy Goat Bluff Trail for an abandoned campfire that had spread into the picnic table area

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to seven calls between Aug. 17 and 23.

At 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 17, CFR assisted BC Wildfire Service with a vehicle fire incident in the area of Highway 3 and Placer Creek Forest Service Road on the Kootenay Pass.

“Firefighters worked to extinguish the semi-truck and trailer that was on fire,” said CFR. “BC WildFire crews contained and extinguished a 100 ft. x 100 ft. wildfire that had spread to the forest area due to the fire.”

Scrap King Towing arrived shortly after to clean up the site, added CFR.

On Aug. 21, CFR advised concerned residents on their Facebook page that the smoke clouding the Creston Valley was from a fire in Idaho.

“There is no threat to Valley communities. Please remember there is an open burn ban for our area and the fire danger rating is high,” said CFR.

On Aug. 19 at 11:26 a.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Erickson Road and 25th Avenue.

“Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a two-vehicle collision. All occupants were out of the vehicles with no major injuries,” said CFR. “Firefighters mitigated some fluid hazards from the vehicles and remained on scene until tow trucks arrived.”

Later that day at 1:28 p.m., CFR responded to a report of a large amount of smoke coming from the area of Erickson Road, and it was determined that the smoke was in the area of 40th Street and Riverview Road upon investigation.

“A Valley-wide page was initiated, and crews responded from Canyon-Lister, Wynndel-Lakeview and West Creston to a wildland fire with power poles involved,” said CFR. “Crews actioned the fire from the ground, while support from BC Wildfire and a helicopter with a bucket dropped water from above.”

According to CFR, the fire was located at the edge of the banks above the Goat River and had spread into an open field due to strong gusts of wind. Fire crews were on scene until 5:33 p.m.

At around 5:50 p.m. that same day, the CFR team responded to a residential fire alarm in the area of Church Road and Erickson Road.

“Firefighters were updated en route that the alarm was activated from cooking materials,” said CFR. “Crews continued to the scene to ensure the residence was clear of any smoke.”

On the morning of Aug. 21 at around 10:09 a.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident in the area of Highway 95 and Majestic Road. Firefighters were updated en route there was no entrapment and were stood down.

At 11 p.m. on Aug. 22, members from CFR and the Wynndel-Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Foster Road and Goat River Forest Service Road for a burning complaint. No fires were located upon investigation.

At 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 23, CFR was dispatched to the area of the Billy Goat Bluff Trail for an abandoned campfire that had spread into the picnic table area.

“The campfire had been burning overnight and had spread, creating another spot fire approximately 1-2 m away from the initial area to a size of about 1.5 m x 2 m,” said CFR. “Firefighters gained access to the area from Foster Road and the Goat River Forest Service Road, and hiked down approximately 300 m. Firefighters created a perimeter around both fires and used a small amount of water that was packed in to cool hot spots until BC Wildfire crews arrived.”

CFR reminded residents that although campfires are still permitted, they are responsible for extinguishing the fire to the point where it’s cold enough to touch before they leave.

