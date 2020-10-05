The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo

Creston Fire Rescue report: four calls for action between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5

On Sept. 28, CFR responded to a burning complaint in the area of Goat River South Road and 15th Ave South

  • Oct. 5, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) team responded to four calls for assistance between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.

At 3:55 p.m. on Sept. 28, CFR responded to a burning complaint in the area of Goat River South Road and 15th Ave South.

“Firefighters investigated and located a homeowner burning prohibited materials in a burning barrel, and the fire was extinguished immediately,” said CFR.

READ MORE: Creston Fire Rescue report: nine calls for assistance between Sept. 21 and 28

On Oct. 1 at 7:26 p.m., CFR was dispatched to the area of Vancouver Street and 12th Ave North for a smoke report.

“Firefighters investigated the area and did not locate any sign of burning in the area,” said CFR.

Later that evening, at 7:43 p.m., CFR responded to a call for medical aid in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Payne Street.

“Firefighters provided patient care until the arrival of BCAS paramedics,” said CFR.

At 8:19 a.m. on Oct. 2, CFR responded to a call for medical assistance in the area of Cavell Street and 9th Ave North and assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

-Information courtesy of the Creton Fire Rescue Facebook page

READ MORE: Creston Fire Rescue report: 10 calls for action between Sept. 14 and 21

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:<a href="mailto:aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

” target=”_blank”> aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemensaaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston Valley Advance

Previous story
Chilliwack-Kent candidate announcement caused Green Party confusion over the weekend
Next story
Homelessness count gives City of Nanaimo clearer picture of the issue

Just Posted

Most Read