Creston Fire Rescue Report: Campfire ban lifted

Effective August 27, campfires are permitted in the Cranbrook, Invermere, Columbia, Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones.

The return to more seasonal weather conditions, with rainfall and cooler temperatures, has reduced the risk of wildfires in southeastern B.C.

Any lit campfires must have a fireguard in place, as well as a hand tool and at least eight litres of water nearby to extinguish the flames.

Prohibitions on any open fire larger than a campfire (larger than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres high) remains in effect, as well as restrictions on burn barrels, sky lanterns, and fireworks.

August 20

• A crew of four firefighters from the Creston Valley returned home after a seven-day provincial deployment to help with the wildfire burning near Logan Lake. Firefighters worked along side other departments helping with structure protection and other tasks.

• Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the area of 10 Avenue and Canyon Street for medical aid. Firefighters assisted BC Ambulance Services (BCAS) paramedics with patient care.

• CFR was dispatched to the area of Devon Street for medical aid. Firefighters provided patient care until BCAS paramedics arrived on scene.

At the same time firefighters were dispatched for a report of an open burn complaint in the Lakeview Arrow Creek area. Another crew went to investigate the area and could not locate any open fire or smoke.

August 21

• Dispatched to the area of NW Boulevard and Payne Street for a vehicle fire in the ditch.

Firefighters cleared the vehicle for any occupants and quickly controlled the fire. All occupants had left the scene prior to the arrival of the fire department. NW Boulevard was closed to traffic for approximately 1.5 hours while crews worked.

• Firefighters responded and confirmed a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle Kitchener area. Cleared the scene of any fuel hazards and assisted BCAS with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for a lift Assist. Assisted BCAS with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Hillside Street for an assist to BCAS. Firefighters arrived and helped gain access into a building.

August 22

• Dispatched to the area of 4 Avenue for an emergency lift Assist. Assisted BCAS with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical aid. Assisted BCAS with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of Cavell Street for medical aid. Assisted BCAS with patient care.

August 24

• Dispatched to the Lower Wynndel Road for fire alarms activated. Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed no smoke or fire. Upon investigation it was determined that alarms were activated by drywall dust as construction was being done in the building.

August 26

• Dispatched to the area of Regina Street for an assist. Firefighters responded and assisted with gaining entry into a lock area for BCAS and RCMP to access a patient.

• Dispatched to the area of 27 Avenue for a Hazmat/natural gas leak. Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed a natural gas line had been ruptured and was leaking from an open hole in the ground. Firefighters set up protection lines and a portable water supply in case of fire. Crews secured the area and remained on scene until Fortis Gas arrived and could isolate the gas line.

• Dispatched to the area of Dogwood Street for medical aid. Assisted BCAS paramedics with patient care.

August 27

• Dispatched to the area of 15 Avenue for fire alarms. Firefighters arrived on scene with no smoke or fire visible from the outside and proceeded to search the interior. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the alarm was activated by a faulty smoke detector.

• Dispatched to the area of Erickson Road for a report of smoke. Firefighters located a property owner having a backyard campfire. The fire was within burning regulations. No action was taken.

August 28

• Dispatched to the area of Valleyview Road for an open burning complaint. Firefighters responded, locating a small Category 2 fire at a property in the area. The property owner was directed to extinguish the fire.

Citizens are reminded that although campfires are allowed with clean dry wood, open burning is still prohibited.

Also, burning of yard waste in the municipality is only allowed in the months of April and October with a permit, provided there is no provincial restriction imposed.

• Dispatched to the area of Cavell Street for medical aid. Assisted BCAS with patient care.

• Dispatched to the area of 24 Avenue for medical aid. Assisted BCAS with patient care.

August 29

• Dispatched to the area of NW Blvd and Hwy 3A for medical aid. Assisted BCAS with patient care.

– Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

Creston Valley Advance