Creston Fire Rescue report: 2 calls for assistance between Jan. 26 and 29

At 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 26, CFR was dispatched to the area of Regina Street and Ibbitson Street for a vehicle fire.

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to two calls for assistance between Jan. 26 and 29.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to a small vehicle that had flames coming from the trunk compartment and driver’s rear tire area,” said CFR. “The fire was extinguished with damage contained to the vehicle only.”

On Jan. 29 at 11:48 p.m., CFR assisted paramedics with medical aid and patient care in the area of Erickson Road and Highway 3.

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

