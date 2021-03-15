Creston Fire Rescue Report: 11 calls for service between March 8 and 14

On March 14, CFR responded to a MVI involving two vehicles — each hauling a trailer — in the area of Highway 3

Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to 11 calls for service between March 8 and 14.

At 1:53 a.m. on March 8, CFR assisted paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of 11 Avenue South.

On March 8 at 4:46 p.m., CFR assisted paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of Cavell Street and 9 Avenue North.

At 8:21 a.m. on March 9, CFR assisted paramedics with patient care and medical aid in the area of 23 Avenue South.

At 8:52 a.m. that same morning, CFR was dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard for medical aid, but firefighters were stood down by paramedics upon arrival.

On March 10 at 1:55 p.m., CFR responded to a call for patient care in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Devon Street, where they provided patient care until paramedics arrived.

At 2:26 p.m. on March 12, CFR was dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and 25 Avenue South for medical aid, where they assisted paramedics with patient care on scene and at the hospital.

On March 13 at 11:23 a.m., CFR responded to a motor vehicle incident (MVI) involving a pedestrian in the area of Pine Street. However, firefighters were stood down upon arrival.

At 12:21 p.m. that same day, CFR provided medical aid and patient care in the area of Dugan Street.

Shortly after, at 1:44 p.m., CFR provided medical aid and patient care in the area of Hilton Street and 2 Avenue Northwest.

Later that afternoon, at 3:21 p.m., Creston Valley fire departments were dispatched to the area of Lister Road for a wildland fire.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to an out-of-control grass fire, where they were able to gain fire control quickly, utilizing a brush truck from the Canyon-Lister Fire Department,” said CFR.

On March 14 at 12:06 p.m., CFR responded to a MVI involving two vehicles — each hauling a trailer — in the area of Highway 3.

“Firefighters assisted with extrication and packaging of one occupant, with no other injuries reported from the remaining three [occupants],” said CFR. “Highway 3 remained open, as both vehicles were completely off the roadway.”

— Information courtesy of the Creston Fire Rescue Facebook page

Creston Valley Advance