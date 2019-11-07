Creston farmers featured in Feeding Ourselves

Feeding Ourselves is a highly reviewed documentary about the search for food sovereignty in the Kootenays.

Nigel and Laura Francis from Cartwheel Farmers are featured in a highly reviewed documentary about the search for food sovereignty in the Kootenays. (Photo credit Lorne Eckersley)

Feeding Ourselves is a highly reviewed documentary about the search for food sovereignty in the Kootenays.

It weaves intimate stories from the hopes and convictions of Kootenay farmers and producers as they navigate undercurrents of uncertainty with our food system. Driven to embrace a livelihood supporting regional sustainability and resilience, these people help us appreciate the significance and potential of feeding ourselves.

The Creston Valley Public Library is screening Feeding Ourselves at 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

Each month the library offers a screening of one of the latest hard-hitting or informative releases for viewing and discussion. Everyone is welcome, admittance is free, and there is no need to register.

Food sovereignty is the right of people to healthy and culturally appropriate food produced through ecologically sound and sustainable methods, and their right to define their own food and agriculture systems. These farmers are practically our neighbours, and they might inform and inspire discussion.

Watch and listen to Kootenay farmers, restauranteurs, and food artisans dish on the subject in this local documentary. Creston Valley farmers Laura and Nigel Francis of Cartwheel Farm, and Jessica Piccinin of Root and Vine Acres are included, among more than half-dozen other Kootenay producers.

Feeding Ourselves is a fully independent production made in rural British Columbia, directed by Lisa Safarik, and with music by Beth Stupple, Sally Titasey, Rob Hay,

Chadwick Waller and Surround/DL Frazer.

To learn more about this film and to watch the movie trailer, visit feedingourselvesthemovie.com.

Warnings: Scenes of birth and death on a livestock farm. Brief language.

Also read: Creston advocate to share success of TAPS program at United Way Provincial Summit on aging

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter