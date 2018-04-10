Creston Education Centre to remain open

School District No. 8 has decided that Creston Education Centre will not close

The community was heard loud and clear — the Creston Education Centre (CEC) will not be closed.

During a school board meeting Tuesday night, it was announced by School District No. 8 that the CEC will not be closed and all of the programs hosted at the centre would remain intact.

The district cited the strong pushback from the public was the reason for keeping the CEC open.

Earlier in the school district’s facility review process, six Kootenay Lake School District were identified for closure, a number that then dropped to four.

At the time when the board voted to close the four schools they went on to debate minor amendments before voting on the entirety of the plan. It passed without any opposition.

The District will be addressing more comments and concerns on Wednesday.

More to come.

