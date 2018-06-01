Creston beautification

We lived in the Creston Valley for 25 years and always like to return to soak in the beauty of the valley and to visit with long time friends.

  • Jun. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Letter to the editor,

We lived in the Creston Valley for 25 years and always like to return to soak in the beauty of the valley and to visit with longtime friends. It had been 2 years since we were in Creston and when we arrived this week we were delighted to see the wonderful changes in the downtown. The trees, hanging baskets of flowers, upgrades, and remodelling of businesses have greatly improved Canyon Street. The renovated Kootenay Hotel along with upgrades to other businesses have made Creston a very pretty town. The jewel in the crown is Jimmy’s Pub’s with its lovely flowers and foliage. Congratulations to the Town Council, downtown business owners and others who have contributed to the beautification of Creston. Well done!

Dave & Felicity (Fliss) Klassen, Creston

Previous story
Cyclist and police car collide at Nanaimo intersection
Next story
PIPELINE PROTEST: Trans Mountain project buyout fails to respect First Nations, speakers say

Just Posted

LETTERS: You must have places to park

  • 16 hours ago

 

Letter: Laying guilt on Canadians

  • 16 hours ago

 

Creston beautification

  • 16 hours ago

 

Chilliwack’s Hayden Guilderson signs with UVic Vikes

 

Most Read