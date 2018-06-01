Creston beautification

Letter to the editor,

We lived in the Creston Valley for 25 years and always like to return to soak in the beauty of the valley and to visit with longtime friends. It had been 2 years since we were in Creston and when we arrived this week we were delighted to see the wonderful changes in the downtown. The trees, hanging baskets of flowers, upgrades, and remodelling of businesses have greatly improved Canyon Street. The renovated Kootenay Hotel along with upgrades to other businesses have made Creston a very pretty town. The jewel in the crown is Jimmy’s Pub’s with its lovely flowers and foliage. Congratulations to the Town Council, downtown business owners and others who have contributed to the beautification of Creston. Well done!

Dave & Felicity (Fliss) Klassen, Creston