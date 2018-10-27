Creston applies for fire hall referendum recount

Creston’s top election official has applied for a judicial recount of a successful referendum that asked voters if they supported the construction of a new fire hall at a cost not to exceed $5 million.

Creston voters passed the referendum by a margin of 1,298 in support and 874 opposed.

Stacey Hadley, the Chief Election Officer for the Town of Creston, said she applied for the recount to ensure the accuracy of the vote.

“As Chief Election Officer I have made the decision to apply for a judicial recount due to the close nature of the election outcome and to confirm the accuracy of the election counting process,” Hadley said, in an email. “It is important to note that the Town of Creston fully supports the administration of the election process and that this is to confirm the accuracy of the ballots counted.”

The recount issue is scheduled to be reviewed in Creston Provincial Court on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 9 a.m.

The hearing is open to the public, and the presiding judge will make the decision whether to grant or deny the application.

If a judicial recount is ordered, it must be completed no later than Nov. 2.