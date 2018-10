The Kimberley Bulletin is proud each year to sponsor the Business of the Year Award at the Kimberley Chamber Business Excellence Awards.

The award goes to a business that represents the pinnacle of customer service excellence and customer satisfaction. The business consistently exceeds customer’s expectations and contributes to making Kimberley a better community.

The winner of Business of the Year of 2018 is Creekside Physiotherapy. Congratulations to all the businesses.