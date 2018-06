The food bank recently sent out a call for donations to the Credit Union and other supporters

The Summerland Credit Union presented a $500 cheque to the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre’s Christmas in June campaign.

At centre, John Bubb of the food bank receives the cheque from Brandyn Steele, left, and Erin Trainer, right.