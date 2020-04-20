Credit cards taken from Oak Bay vehicles used online

Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties of the Oak Bay Police Department speaks to media regarding a stolen yacht from Oak Bay Marina on Monday, April 13. The suspect claimed to be infected with COVID-19, carried a knife, and was unwilling to cooperate. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay police said that despite a small dip in overall calls the reports of property crime are up slightly during the recent COVID-19 crisis.

A valuable e-bike was reported stolen overnight between April 16 to 17 from a shed was in the 2000-block of Meadow Place. Along with the missing bike, an A2B brand, Metro model, and multiple tools were reported stolen.

Another theft occurred nearby from a detached garage in the 1500-block of Elgin Road where multiple tools were stolen.

Among the calls, Oak Bay police fielded between April 13 and 19 was the theft of a luxury yacht listed for sale at $449,000 from the Oak Bay Marina. The suspect hadn’t driven the yacht far and police were able to board the vessel and arrest the male who has been charged with numerous offences.

One of the most concerning cases was the theft of wallets and credit cards taken from cars overnight between April 15 and 16 from the 300-block of Sunset Avenue and 100-block of King George Terrace.

“These ‘theft-from-autos’ resulted in wallets and credit cards being stolen and ultimately being used fraudulently,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

That night there was also a theft from a car in the 2000-block of Oakdowne Road. Cars were entered overnight between April 14 and 15 in the 3400-block of Henderson Road and in the 2100-block of Kendal Avenue with some items missing. A pair of sunglasses was removed from a car in the 3400-block of Cardiff Place overnight between April 13 and 14.

“Please remember to lock your vehicles at all times and not to leave any valuables in them,” Bernoties said.

The Oak Bay police also remind residents that the Esplanade and the Willows Park parking lot are only open to residents who live there at this time and are closed to parking.

“Please also be aware of the no parking signs in the area of Willows Beach,” Bernoties said.

For more info on parking closures and COVID-19 updates visit oakbay.ca/COVID-19.

