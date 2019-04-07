Credit cards now accepted for Abbotsford property taxes

City to charge 1.75 per cent fee on credit card companies to cover money paid to companies

Credit cards are displayed in Montreal, Wednesday, December 12, 2012. The latest Consumer Debt Index that shows 46 per cent of Canadians say they are $200 away from insolvency at the end of the month, up from 40 per cent in September. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Abbotsford residents will be able to pay their property taxes with a credit card this year. But there will be a cost.

The city has previously declined to accept credit cards for large transactions because it did not want to sacrifice a cut of the money it was collecting.

But now that credit card companies allow governments to tack on a service fee, the city is set to accept credit card payments for taxes, utility bills, development cost charges and large invoices. The public had previously only accepted credit cards for smaller transactions like bylaw fines, permits, business licences and recreation programs.

Paying taxes with plastic is going to cost more, though.

The city will charge a 1.75 per cent service fee for those using credit cards. That, council was told Monday, should cover the cut of such payments demanded by credit card companies.

The fee means that a taxpayer using a credit card would pay $35 extra on a $2,000 property tax bill.

The public will be able to pay by credit card both in person or online. It should be up and running by May, when property tax notices are delivered.

RELATED: Apple tries to take a bite out of credit card industry

RELATED: Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

@ty_olsentolsen@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.