Credit card fraud worth over $4,000, stolen stepping stones and more reported in Oak Bay last week

Oak Bay officers are investigating a reported fraud after a woman noticed a charge on her credit card for just over $4,000 on March 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Stolen stepping stones, credit card fraud and loosened lug nuts round out this week’s Oak Bay police reports.

The Oak Bay Police Department is investigating a reported fraud after a woman noticed a charge on her credit card for just over $4,000 on March 11.

Police said the woman went to pick up a package from Canada Post even though she hadn’t ordered anything and wasn’t expecting any packages. A Canada Post employee told her that the package had already been picked up by an unknown man before she arrived. Police are investigating the incident.

Police are also warning the public about scams related to COVID-19 vaccines. They say anyone who receives a call from somebody asking to set up a home vaccination visit should hang up and not provide the caller with any personal information. Currently, no health authorities are calling people to set up vaccination appointments.

A resident reported five large stepping stones, worth $200 in total, were removed from the front walkway of his Musgrave Street home sometime within the week prior to March 11.

READ: Crime Stoppers seek man accused of snatching items from Oak Bay pharmacy

On March 12, Oak Bay police received a report of mischief in the 700-block of Byng Street after a resident said the lug nuts on his vehicle were “intentionally loosened.” Police said the resident has a suspect in mind, but the incident is still under investigation.

Police also received reports about a suspicious person in the 300-block of Foul Bay Road twice last week. On March 9, a resident reported a man allegedly came on her property and was looking through the window of her vehicle. Police said the man left with two other men after being asked to leave by the resident. On March 11, a resident reported that a man allegedly tried to open her patio doors before he left the property.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette