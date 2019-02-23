Credit card fraud steals $50,000 from Victoria businesses: police

Crime Reduction Unit investigating several frauds costing several businesses over $50,000

Victoria police are urging caution after fraudulent and stolen credit cards were used to scam several Victoria businesses out of more than $50,000.

VicPD’s Crime Reduction Unit is currently investigating several frauds where the transactions were conducted through the manual entry of stolen or fraudulent credit card numbers into point of sale (POS) machines.

The fraudulent charges are thought to have cost several businesses over $50,000 in combined, total losses.

Officers are asking local businesses to monitor customers’ use of their POS terminals. Businesses should make sure that customers are not accessing administrative menus or manually entering credit card numbers into the POS terminals. Customers should only be entering their personal identification number or utilizing the ‘tap’ feature.

