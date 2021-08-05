Create an accommodation plan ahead of orders, alerts: City of Vernon

City encourages residents to have alternative plans that don't rely on hotels, motels

Vernon residents are encouraged to have evacuation and accommodation plans prepared ahead of time in case an evacuation alert or order were to be issued.

“It is strongly recommended that residents not rely on the vacancy of commercial accommodations such as hotels and motels in the event of an evacuation,” the City of Vernon said in a statement Thursday night (Aug. 5). “While spaces are available, they are very limited.”

The Vernon Emergency Support Services Reception Centre had extended its hours of operation to 7 p.m. tonight after several evacuation alerts and warnings were issued in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire burning out of control between Vernon and Kamloops.

The centre, located in the Dogwood Gymnasium at the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409 35th Avenue) will reopen tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

All evacuees should register online with ess.gov.bc.ca, regardless if support, such as housing, is needed.

If you require services, please visit the Vernon ESS Reception Centre during the hours indicated above.

