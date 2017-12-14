CRD’s wildfire survey online until Dec. 23

The survey is the final stage of the consultation.

The Cariboo Regional District’s wildfire response survey is available online. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

This week the Cariboo Regional District posted its wildfire community consultation survey online.

The survey asks a variety of questions about the emergency response, mental, social and financial wellness, and unmet needs for residents in recovery.

Beginning on Oct. 24, the CRD began its community consultation meetings throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin, continued with a Facebook Live video event.

The survey, which closes on Saturday, Dec. 23, is the final stage of the consultation.

In the new year, consultant Tim Conrad of Butterfly Effect Communications will deliver a final report the the CRD board.

The survey is available through the CRD’s web site, Facebook or Twitter pages, and can be completed on CRD library public computers at no cost.

The survey is open to all residents in the Cariboo Regional District, including those living in Wells, 100 Mile House, Quesnel, Williams Lake and First Nation communities.