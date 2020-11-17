Heavy rain caused wastewater contamination at Saanich and Oak Bay beaches. (Black Press Media file photo)

CRD warns of wastewater overflows contaminating Greater Victoria beaches

Health advisory in place for Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines

  • Nov. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Capital Regional District (CRD) advises residents to avoid certain shorelines in Saanich and Oak Bay contaminated by wastewater discharge on Monday night after hours of heavy rain.

The CRD issued the warning after the shorelines along Rutland Road in Oak Bay and Seaview Road in Saanich – including Cadboro Bay beach – were affected by stormwater and wastewater overflows overnight.

READ ALSO: Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Public health advisory signs will be posted at the affected beaches until the CRD, Island Health and the surrounding municipalities confirm that enterococci levels in water samples fall below the 70CFU/100mL limit for safe recreation.

For updates on the state of the waters surrounding the South Island, visit crd.bc.ca and follow the CRD on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Wind continues to cancels Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailings Tuesday

@devonscarlettLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich News

Previous story
Public hearing sees over 50 speak on the $8 million Lake-to-Lake bike route
Next story
Nanaimo city council narrowly votes down motion to return Opal Road to the way it was

Just Posted

Most Read