CRD warns of toxic algae in Thetis Lake Regional Park

Visitors advised to keep themselves and pets out of water at Prior Lake

The Capital Regional District and Island Health are advising visitors of Prior Lake in Thetis Lake Regional Park to keep themselves and their pets out of the water.

The CRD says there is a blue-green algae bloom at Prior Lake, located at the north end of the popular park. Blue-green algae can produce cyanotoxins. Ingesting them may cause a range of symptoms including headaches and abdominal pain in humans. It can also lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.

The algae usually produce a visible blue-green sheen, appearing as surface scum, but not all blooms are easy to see and toxins can still be present in the water even if you cannot see them. Blooms are unpredictable and could occur at any time.

Visitors are advised to avoid swimming at the lake and to keep animals on a leash to prevent them from drinking or swimming in the lake until the advisory has been lifted.

The CRD put out two blue-green algae warnings for Elk/Beaver Lake as well, including Eagle and Hamsterly beaches.

For more updates on the notices, visit the CRD website.

