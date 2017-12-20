CRD transfer station getting surveillance cameras

After numerous acts of vandalism, theft and property damage, CRD's solid waste management supervisor recommends surveillance cameras be installed at the transfer station in Williams Lake

The Cariboo Regional District Board has approved the installation of surveillance cameras at the Central Cariboo Transfer Station after numerous break and enters, theft and vandalism at the site. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Cariboo Regional District board has approved installing video surveillance cameras at the Frizzi Road transfer station because in the last 12 months, there have been at least 10 instances of either vandalism, theft or property damage at the site.

During its regular board meeting Friday, the CRD’s supervisor of solid waste management, Tera Grady, made the request and presented a report to the board.

Incidents at the Williams Lake site ranged from cutting a gate lock off, cutting a hole in the fence to gain access after hours, siphoning gas from site equipment, stealing tools and lights from a haul truck on site, Grady noted in her report.

She also reported that human feces have been deposited in the share shed, contents of the share shed have been smashed and strewn about the site, and violent messages have been left inside it.

The cost of purchasing surveillance cameras is minimal at about $250, and the cameras can be used with the security system already in place, she told the board.

There have been some incidents at other stations, but not to the same extent.

Area C director John Massier also made a motion that staff be directed to find out about the cost of putting surveillance cameras in all CRD-owned recreation facilities.

The board endorsed his motion unanimously.