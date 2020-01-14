CRD says recycling trucks may not be able to access residential streets

If pick-ups do not occur tonight residents are asked to store their recycling

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is advising Greater Victoria residents to keep their recycling inside if a truck doesn’t come around by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In an online statement, the CRD said snow might prevent trucks from accessing bins.

“Emterra Environmental is making every effort to provide curbside collection but there are some roads that cannot be safely serviced due to current weather conditions,” the statement reads.

The statement comes after Environment Canada released a forecast calling for 10-15 cm of snow on Tuesday, a forecast that was updated to 20-30 cm by Tuesday afternoon.

If trucks do not come by 6 p.m. Tuesday night, residents are asked to hold their recyclables until the next collection day, which in most cases is in two weeks.

“Remember there is no limit to the amount of recyclables you may place out at the curb,” the post reads.

If people cannot store the items for that long, they can visit recyclebc.ca to see where the nearest recycling depot is located.

