CRD reminds residents to prepare for spring freshet

As temperatures warm up residents are asked to proactively address flooding issues

The Cariboo Regional District is reminding residents to prepare for freshet with the coming of warmer temperatures. (Black Press media file photo)

The Cariboo Regional District is reminding residents to prepare for freshet and possible flooding, encouraging people to assess their property for potential drainage issues and ensure they are prepared.

“It’s important that residents take steps now to be prepared and proactively address any flooding issues on their property,” says Stuart Larson, CRD manager of protective services. “We are setting up sandbagging stations in key areas, but property owners are responsible to have the tools and equipment they need to protect their properties from potential flooding.”

Unfilled bags and sand will be available at the CRD’s Wildwood and Miocene Volunteer Fire Departments for residents who are experiencing or want to be prepared for flooding.

Residents can stop by the Wildwood or Miocene fire halls to pick up unfilled bags and fill them with sand.

The sand and sandbags are provided free to residents for protecting their homes; however, there is a limited supply of sandbags, so residents are asked to take only what they require.

Bags and sand will be placed in other communities depending on need.

The CRD provided some additional information:

Sign up for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System.

Sign up or make sure your contact information is up-to-date at cariboo.ca. You will be notified when an emergency affects you.

Assess your property and buildings for potential drainage issues.

Assessing and addressing potential issues now can help avoid major problems when the snowmelt begins. Pick up sandbags if you need them and read this resource about how to use sandbags effectively.

Have an emergency plan prepared for your household.

Have a plan for your family members and their needs, consider how you will care for or transport pets and livestock and identify how you will get information in an emergency. Planning ahead of time will mean you can respond quickly in an emergency.

Have an emergency kit prepared.

Creating a home emergency kit doesn’t need to take long. Follow this basic list and remember to add personal items, such as prescription medications, an extra pair of eyeglasses and copies of important documents like passports, birth certificates and insurance papers. Make sure emergency kits are in easily accessible locations.

Anyone experiencing flooding issues that affects a home or business, is asked to please call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456.

For other concerns, contact the Cariboo Regional District at 250-392-3351 or after hours at 1-800-665-1636 (press 5).

For perspective, recent years with high snow basin indices for unregulated watersheds of the Fraser River upstream of Hope are 2018 at 114 per cent; 2012 at 119 per cent; 2007 at 124 per cent, 1999 at 134 per cent and 1997 at 117 per cent.

Find more information on flood preparedness, current freshet conditions and emergency updates at:

Cariboo Regional District Website

CRD Emergency Operations Facebook Page

Prepared BC – Flooding Readiness Information (including sandbag info)

BC River Forecast Centre – Snow Conditions and Water Supply Bulletin.

Williams Lake Tribune