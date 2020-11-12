CRD re-opens some share sheds

COVID-19 restrictions are in place, the openings are on a trial basis

Share sheds in the Cariboo Regional District re-opened at most transfer stations on a trial basis beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3, but not at the site on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake.

Solid waste management supervisor Tera Grady said the Williams Lake share shed requires full-time staff looking after it due to COVID-19 precautions, and there is not enough in the budget to cover that at this point.

“We also have problems with it after hours, and until we can secure the building, we have some real challenges,” Grady said.

The openings are going to be on a trial basis.

Share sheds will be closed again if they become over-full of donated or prohibited items, if users demonstrate aggressive or confrontational behaviour towards staff or others, if users loiter on foot or in vehicles, or if increased share shed traffic inhibits operation of the refuse sites.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents are reminded to obey all signage and limit use of share sheds to one person or family ‘bubble’ at a time, in order to maintain social distancing.

Residents are asked to be mindful of the space limitations and bring a limited number of items for drop off at a time.

Items that cannot be left at share sheds include clothing, which should be taken to local thrift stores.

“Share sheds are not designed to manage clothing; they too often become soiled and they quickly overwhelm the space,” the CRD news release notes, adding excess clothing used to be diverted to a local non-profit, but their end buyer is not purchasing textiles due to COVID-19.

Car seats and baby/child safety equipment cannot be accepted for liability reasons. The CRD suggests these types of non-expired and undamaged items be given to friends, family or neighbours or posted for sale or for free on buy and sell or social media sites.

Small loose toys or toy parts for puzzles, games, figures, etc. cannot be accepted either. These items easily become separated and end up being discarded. If all parts are present, they should be contained in a clear, sealed plastic bag and labelled.

Users are asked to stay home if they are feeling unwell with symptoms of flu, cold, or fever, if they have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

