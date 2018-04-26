CRD opens emergency operations centre in response to flooding issues

Many areas in the region are experiencing high stream flows and flooding

With flooding issues intensifying in the region the Cariboo Regional District activated its Emergency Operations Centre Thursday.

“They are experiencing some flooding up in the Nazko area [northwest of Quesnel] and we have some high waters from the Rose Lake dam [east of Williams Lake] that we are monitoring,” EOC communications manager Emily Epp told the Tribune.

The CRD has opened up the EOC to support areas in the region that need support, Epp said, noting anyone experiencing flooding issues that affect a home or business is asked to contact the CRD.

“We hope people will reach out if they are having issues.”

Sandbags are available through the EOC, if needed, and information about proper sandbagging techniques is available on the Emergency Management BC website.

To aid people that are living near a river or stream, the CRD provided some precautions to help reduce risks:

Prepare personal emergency supply kits for your home, car and work. Plan for at least a three-day supply of food and water for each family member, have a grab-and-go kit ready if you have to leave your home quickly, keep important papers in watertight containers and have a record of valuables in a safe place.

If flooding is likely in your area, pay attention to the local media for information, Epp said, encouraging residents to watch for warning signs: increase in height and intensity of water flows, mudslides, debris in creeks, colour changes in water or leaning trees, know that banks of rivers and streams may be unstable and dangerous.

Residents are reminded to keep themselves and especially children a safe distance away from fast flowing water and to consider arrangements for your pets and any livestock.

If someone’s access is cut-off due to flooding, they are asked to shelter, stay where they are and stay safe.

Call the Cariboo Regional District’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. After hours, please call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456.

Epp said further information will be issued as it becomes available and encouraged residents to visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca.

For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 between 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily.

Residents are also strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System, if they have not done so already, to receive a text, call or e-mail regarding evacuation alerts and orders or other emergency updates.