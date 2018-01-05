CRD meeting highlights

Directors still very busy as 2017 wound down and preparations made for a busy new year

Recovery update

Stephanie Masun presented a summary of the work she has been doing over the past 50 days since she started as the Caribioo Regional District’s (CRD’s) recovery manager.

She explained the resources and programs that have been established by a variety of agencies to support residents this fall.

One of the highlights she mentioned is the start of an “unmet needs committee” in the near future to help the various recovery organizations collaborate.

Visit the CRD’s recovery webpage at cariboord.ca for more information on available supports.

Healthcare recruitment

Susan Paulsen, healthcare recruitment co-ordinator, gave the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District Board an update on recruitment and retention activities in Quesnel.

Some of her efforts included pairing nine medical students with short-term accommodation and welcoming a new physiotherapist to the community. One of her main retention efforts is celebrating one-year anniversaries of new health-care professionals with gift baskets.

Rural Dividend

The board approved submitting two applications to the B.C. Rural Dividend grant program.

The CRD is applying for grants to develop construction-ready design plans for a new access road at the Esler Sports Complex in Area E and for the runway at the South Cariboo Regional Airport at 108 Mile for a total of $25,000 and $75,000, respectively.

Grants distributed

The Regional District Board approved the following Grants for Assistance.

A total of $10,000 for the Quesnel Community Foundation with $5,000 from Area A, $3,000 from Area B, $1,000 from Area C and $1,000 from Area I.

Cariboo Strong grants

The CRD and member municipalities’ Cariboo Strong grant funding program is available to support community and economic development activities, projects and initiatives in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region, as well as in the Village of Clinton through funding from the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition (CCBAC).

Applications continue to be accepted. Find more details at cariboord.ca.